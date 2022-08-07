Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 0.6 %

GJNSY stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.