Reviewing EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVE and AeroVironment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $445.73 million 5.05 -$4.19 million ($0.18) -500.92

EVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AeroVironment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -24.66% -2.49% AeroVironment -0.94% 5.11% 3.37%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares EVE and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EVE has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVE and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 AeroVironment 0 3 4 0 2.57

EVE presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $94.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than EVE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AeroVironment beats EVE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS). The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

