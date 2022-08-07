Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) versus Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Financial Analysis

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Thorne HealthTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $9.20 million 587.62 -$453.81 million ($9.36) -10.14 Thorne HealthTech $185.25 million 1.73 $7.25 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Thorne HealthTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 10 0 2.91 Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus price target of $163.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.16%. Thorne HealthTech has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.46%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thorne HealthTech is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Thorne HealthTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -3,281.45% -54.58% -39.31% Thorne HealthTech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia. In addition, the company develops TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/g for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

