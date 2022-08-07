Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 682.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.