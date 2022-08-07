Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$965.73 million and a P/E ratio of 18.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$172.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.2913796 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.