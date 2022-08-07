NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,036.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($96.19) to GBX 6,200 ($75.97) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($87.00) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($98.33) to GBX 6,450 ($79.03) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NXGPF stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

