Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

DRKTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Trading Down 1.5 %

DRKTF opened at $4.81 on Friday. Darktrace has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.