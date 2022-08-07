Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVLT opened at $56.82 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
