Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $56.82 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

