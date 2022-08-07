Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $85.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tennant by 114.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tennant by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 40.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

