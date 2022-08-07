Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tennant Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Tennant stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $85.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07.
Tennant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
About Tennant
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
