Wells Fargo & Company Raises Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $11.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 499,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

