Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 99.75% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

