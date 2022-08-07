United Insurance (UIHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.58). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UIHC stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,029.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Insurance stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of United Insurance worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

