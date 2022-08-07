Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $36.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

