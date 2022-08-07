DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect DocGo to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.71 on Friday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DocGo by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 142,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in DocGo by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

