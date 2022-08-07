DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect DocGo to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DocGo Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.71 on Friday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
