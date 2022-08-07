Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Cut to “Sell” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Under Armour by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

