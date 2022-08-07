Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%.
Harrow Health stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.79. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.99.
Several research firms recently commented on HROW. TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
