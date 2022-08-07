BARK (BARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. BARK has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $128.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $1.71 on Friday. BARK has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other BARK news, Director Jim Mcginty bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 28,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,751.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,803,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,266.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 119,764 shares of company stock worth $195,919.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BARK by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in BARK by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

