Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

