Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

