Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.49 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,692,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 394,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

