Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $87,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 113,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 92,304 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $4.65 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.