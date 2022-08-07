Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $89,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK opened at $198.38 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.