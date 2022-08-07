Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $84,657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after buying an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 188,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bunge by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,635,000 after buying an additional 162,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Bunge Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BG opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

