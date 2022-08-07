Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Transocean were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,031 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,449,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,029 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 583,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

