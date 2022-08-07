Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 468 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Novanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $152.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

