Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:RE opened at $255.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.10 and a 200-day moving average of $282.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $248.63 and a twelve month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

