Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $97,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

