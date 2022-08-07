Stephens Inc. AR Has $92,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KLA were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $395.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

