Stephens Inc. AR Has $34,000 Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Shares of FND opened at $92.92 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

