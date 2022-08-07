Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 729 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

