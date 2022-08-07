Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Coty were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,657,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coty by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,953,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 1,913.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Coty by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,222,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,838 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 2.00. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

