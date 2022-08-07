Stephens Inc. AR Has $69,000 Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 226,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Up 0.2 %

IMGN stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.