MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

