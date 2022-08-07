Stephens Inc. AR Sells 55,139 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,139 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

