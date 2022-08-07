Stephens Inc. AR Invests $204,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic Trading Up 1.0 %

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Mosaic stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

