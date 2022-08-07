Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.