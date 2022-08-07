Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADRNY. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

