Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Natera were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Natera by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Natera Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 88.35%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

