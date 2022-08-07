Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 150,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

