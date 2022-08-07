Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

