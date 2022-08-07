Thomas E. Timbie Sells 96,879 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,258,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

