Eric Ostertag Sells 160,696 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) Chairman Eric Ostertag sold 160,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $592,968.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 695,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,118.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

PSTX opened at $4.11 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

