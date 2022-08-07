Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 39,033 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $509.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -56.82%.

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,563 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after buying an additional 1,243,450 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Absolute Software by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 1,091,345 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Absolute Software by 43.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,260,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 982,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 144.8% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.