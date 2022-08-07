Armin Zerza Sells 10,174 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %
ATVI opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.18.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 198,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.