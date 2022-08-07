Armin Zerza Sells 10,174 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

ATVI opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 198,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

