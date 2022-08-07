Jules Kaufman Sells 4,136 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gartner Price Performance
IT stock opened at $295.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Recommended Stories
