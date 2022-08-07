Jules Kaufman Sells 4,136 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IT stock opened at $295.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

