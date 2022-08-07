Robert W. Baird Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $61.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $43.92 on Friday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 669.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

