Robert W. Baird Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $61.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.
Shares of QTWO opened at $43.92 on Friday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 669.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
