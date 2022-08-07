DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

