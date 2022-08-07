Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $4,730,746.02 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSH opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OSH. UBS Group upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

