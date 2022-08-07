Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

