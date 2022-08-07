STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.71.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity at STERIS
In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of STERIS
STERIS Price Performance
Shares of STE opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
